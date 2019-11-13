To The Daily Sun,
A very simple heartfelt thought to all millennials — and actually to all liberal Democrat voters — on this very profound day of remembrance to honor all veterans, please remember that not a single military person signed up to potentially give his or her life to preserve the concept of American socialism. They did it to protect the current American way of life, so be respectful this upcoming election cycle and honor all veterans by fighting against the current trend towards socialism in the awesome United States of America!
Porky Sarsfield
Laconia
