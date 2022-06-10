To The Daily Sun,
Do you know how much it costs to fly Air Force One? Millions.
Where is President Joe Biden? Touring Asia.
Inflation is overwhelming American citizens.
Crisis after crisis is happening here in America. Gas prices skyrocketing, food prices, shortages, baby formula non-existent, no workers. Where is Joe Biden?
Title 42 to end. Illegals will overrun our borders. Smugglers, disease carriers, uneducated. Where is Joe Biden?
Ukraine war, Americans give support, money, food, medicine, military arms, $40 million more. Where is Joe Biden?
China and Taiwan threatening to erupt. Where is Joe Biden?
Theresa Gebhard
Meredith
