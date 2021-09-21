To The Daily Sun,
On Sept. 14, I read in The Daily Sun, a number of bills are being introduced in the legislature covering, among other things, clean water in New Hampshire's lakes. No mention of a bill regarding inspection of elderly assisted living, nursing homes, veterans' homes, et cetera.
For over a year I have been advocating the need for inspections of the elderly living homes. Nothing. Back on the shelf we go.
A thought for all you seniors: This is an election year. What better way to let your voice be heard? Vote! Your opinion matters.
Theresa Gebhard
Meredith
