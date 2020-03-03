To The Daily Sun,
Tolerating other people's opinion is something I try hard to do, but when New Hampshire Democrats voted for Bernie Sanders, a self-proclaimed socialist in the primary election, I can not be quiet.
"Nothing" is free! He said the taxes levied on millionaires will pay for everything. Wrong. Those same millionaires who invest in manufacturing, etc., will just move out of the country and there go the jobs. When the "millionaires" run out of money, who picks up the tab? No one! There goes "the free stuff." The jobs have already gone. Woe is your hungry self and family.
Socialism never worked and still does not. The Democrats in Washington are hungry for power, use any means to gain that end is fair game, their motto.
I hate to think I lived for 90 years just to see our country end at the bottom of the pile.
Theresa Gebhard
Belmont
