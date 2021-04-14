To The Daily Sun,
It always amazes me how quickly the elderly are put on the shelf for future reference. Oh yeah, when election time rolls around the elderly account for quite a few votes and when politicians need a human interest topic, there are the elderly sitting on the shelf, waiting.
Approximately a month ago there was an article in The Daily Sun by a legislator which mentioned appointing an inspector general to oversee nursing homes in New Hampshire. Wonderful, because the Health and Human Agency has their hands full, looking into other matters (pandemic, etc.).
Assisted living homes are a lucrative business. They are responsible for so many fragile lives. Residents have no recourse for solving problems, large or small – not personal problems, but problems which impact the resident's life. An inspector general responsible for overseeing nursing homes would be an a welcome addition.
T. Gebhard
Meredith
