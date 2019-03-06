To The Daily Sun,
Thank you Mr. McGee for inspiring me to get out and vote and thank you selectman Chris Shipp for standing up for our community. I was personally aggravated and embarrassed by Chuck McGee's letter and Mr. Shipp hit every point precisely and respectfully in his response.
Someone running for the position of selectman painted himself as easily annoyed, grumpy and vengeful. There is absolutely no reason why someone should attack any member of the community they are serving and try to pit neighbors against each other. It also amazed me that McGee would write into The Laconia Daily Sun and insult the city of Laconia, saying if he wanted to see apartments/condos he would move there.
Laconia has much more than that to offer. It is expansive, with branches of small town feel, lake life and city life. It is unique and successful. As a business owner in Laconia I took offense. I also have been in a position of panic and fear of having to move my children out of Moultonborough's amazing school district due to lack of "year round" housing. Not everyone can afford the average price of $300k, not everyone can buy and most houses in this slim market get scooped up and sit vacant for 11 months out of the year.
Affordable housing is something our town is in need of. I believe that our children need to be shown how to behave and treat each other with love, kindness and respect. They look to the adults in our community to show them this. We need to set the right examples of human connection and be empathetic to other people's feelings. I support the community center, the Rec Dept,, the PTA, Chris Shipp and all of our neighbors.
I also believe that a sidewalk is necessary to give Moultonborough the main street feel it is desperately missing. For a small country town, we should have businesses and attractions that could be walked to safely. It is the thread that can absolutely tie our town together.
Thank you again Chris Shipp for representing our residents with respect and care.
Keri Ann
Moultonborough
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.