To The Daily Sun,
These past few weeks, America has been tested as the debate rages on confirming Judge Kavanaugh. It is clear that women's rights as well as those who suffer sexual assault (both physical and mentally) are on trial. The "Me Too" movement, rightfully so, has encouraged many women to speak out. The 11 GOP men on the Senate Judiciary Committee will not understand, nor have the capacity to relate to women's issues. The depravity and ignorance of accepting the realities of what women (or in some instances even men) go through during sexual trauma, violence is reprehensible. The credibility and dignity of the Supreme Court is at stake.
Dr. Ford's testimony was compelling, emotionally, and factually credible. There is scientific evidence to support the memories she shared with the country last Thursday, were accurate. Telling a woman she should have reported the offense years back is biased and the comments are made by men.
The argument that the Democrats purposely held this information relative to the upcoming midterm elections, is false. No one can put any kind of a timeline on credibility or justice. This becomes arbitrary and unconstitutional. In addition, President Trump does not respect common decency; given his own sexual historical assaults on women with one alleged pregnancy as a result. The actual moral standards have declined in this country to the point candidates who attempted to seduce young girls were given high praises by this president, and now we have a nominee whose background is severely suspect. "It is the collapse of decency — of the veneer of civility — in the American system itself, and that is terrifying." (CNN)
This is a job interview. Not a trial. Regardless of guilt or innocence, the entire national perspective on social justice and awareness is on trial. Judge Kavanaugh does not qualify to be the Supreme Court, given both his lack of decency, behavior, and respect for the female gender and the moral compass of our nation, or for any corporate/legal leadership role. His anger was not appropriate for any candidate "applying" for the Supreme Court. If he applied for any major corporate job, and demonstrated the behavior he displayed last week, the interview would have been terminated, and he would be ushered out of the door. The same must be done in this nomination process. If FBI investigation shows that Mr. Kavanaugh lied about his excessive alcohol intake, as Senator Flake indicates, this is the red line.
Whether or not he is or is not guilty is besides the point. The partisan outburst was unacceptable, regardless of how "insulted he may have felt." His refusal to answer questions, his begging to "do anything" the committee wanted him to do shows a desperate man. What is he trying to conceal? Contrasted to the calm demeanor of Dr. Ford, one would wish she were the candidate for the post, not Mr. Kavanaugh. An innocent human being, such as Dr. Ford, would welcome the FBI investigation, not hide from it.
The Manchester Union Leader wrote an anti-women, Sunday editorial (Sept. 30). Multiple male writers to the LDS, you know who you are, fail or are unwilling to understand what women go through during these times of trauma. The violence so many women endure, with improper treatment by the courts, law enforcement and the society they live in is reprehensible. One needs to understand the mental anguish when a lawyer attacks her psyche and the perpetrator gets off free, only later to maim or even later kill. This cannot and must not continue.
Bob Joseph, Jr.
New Hampton
(3) comments
Where's that scientific evidence your title got us excited for?
Good letter. I re watched Dr. Ford's testimony and I think she is telling the truth.
Thank you ❤️
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.