To The Daily Sun,
One of my Democratic friends jokingly called me the “numbers guy” recently because of my letters to the editor. I laughed and thought about it later. I have a degree in mechanical and nuclear engineering and design high power lasers for a living, so I work with numbers every day. As an engineer, I review data on a regular basis and optimize the design based on results. I guess I just carried that over when looking for the source(s) of our national debt. I have identified the primary sources based on the numbers and try to provide that in my letters. Some people get it and others don’t.
Though I’ve spent my adult life working as a mechanical designer, that is not who I am. While in college I minored in philosophy, which I found equally interesting but it wouldn’t pay the bills. I never lost my interest in philosophy and when a life crisis hit my family about 20 years ago, I started asking the question, “Why do bad things happen in this world?” I read dozens of books including the Bible, Quran, books on Buddhism and Hinduism but the ones that rang true to me were the ones on metaphysics.
Metaphysics is the branch of philosophy that deals with the first principles of things, including abstract concepts such as being, knowing, substance, cause, identity, time and space. Here is a link to one of the better websites that lists 12 universal life laws (https://www.one-mind-one-energy.com/12-universal-laws.html).
I don’t have the space to list all but I will give a quick summary of what they have to do with life. Each person is an individual soul and the human body is just a temporary “vehicle” we use to learn and grow. Progress is made when you help others and progress is lost when you harm others. An example of helping someone would be bringing them a meal or just be there when they lose a loved one. Not only does it help the person that is grieving, it also gives you a good feeling inside. You have grown. The greatest growth comes when you give someone love. Not in a sexual sense but in friendship, kindness and understanding.
An example of the opposite is not intervening when someone is being humiliated in front of you and others. It’s that sick or helpless feeling you get inside when it’s happening. If you are the one doing the humiliating you may feel justified at the time but later feel guilt. Either way you have lost progress. These are both physical and obvious to anyone that has a conscience. Hate separates you from others and leaves you isolated and alone. Sure, you may have “friends” that share your hate and even encourage it but does it really bring happiness and tranquility into your life?
Hate is cancer of the soul and as a cancer it eats away at you both emotionally and physically. It’s also the enemy of humanity. It turns brother against brother, whites against blacks, Democrats against Republicans. Why do I bring this up? Because we as a country are losing ground every day and at an ever-increasing rate. Those harboring hate are convinced it’s because of someone or something outside of their control. The truth is it’s not! Hate, like love, joy, happiness, greed, envy, etc. originates from within each of us. If you don’t think so answer this question. Have you ever said “I love you!” or “I hate Trump!” It should be obvious where the love or hate comes from.
The solution to the problem is so obvious few will recognize it. Stop hating! How? One person at a time? Now the difficult part. There is only one person you can get to stop hating and it is you. Everyone else has to make that choice for themselves. Thinking you can change someone’s mind by false accusations and name calling makes about as much sense as trying to spend your way out of debt.
I’ll close this letter by quoting the seventh universal life law from the link above. It is the “Law of Attraction, which demonstrates how we create things, events, and people that come into our lives. Our thoughts, feelings, words, and actions produce energies which, in turn, attract like energies. Negative energies attract negative energies and positive energies attract positive energies.” If you want more positivity in your life, a good first step would be to turn off the negative news and sit down with someone that has an opposing view and just listen. You may find you have more in common than you think. Love and hate reside in each of us and it’s our choice which we want to share with others.
Bruce Jenket
Moultonborough
