To The Daily Sun,
Propagandist are rather talented people with vivid imaginations. They weave together a narrative and sprinkle in little shards of facts here and there to help make their fable sound like the truth.
The Free State hater from Barnstead has only a little skill in this dark art. She claims that the sheriff's office "concluded that Rep. Sylvia did make a false statement under oath." If that were true, then one could say that the sheriff's office has evidence that I had a domicile outside of New Hampshire at some point in time after October of 2010.
There is no such evidence in existence. Any claim that makes such a statement is a lie. In fact, the Attorney General's office wasted a fair bit of time and resources chasing down a "tip" from a resident of Belknap County. The attorney general found no evidence of this 'crime' because there is no evidence to support the theory behind the claim.
How long will it be before the S.W.A.T. team shows up at my door based on another 'anonymous tip'?
Rep. Mike Sylvia
Belmont
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.