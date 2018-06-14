To The Daily Sun,
Mr. Moon's brief letter in Wednesday's paper was short but contained half-truths at best.
I've never stated that I was an expert with guns or gun laws. I've said that I was a gun owner.
Additionally, I have made suggestions about possible legislation that would maintain the rights of gun owners while providing the ability to either prevent the sale of guns to or remove guns from individuals who have proven themselves incapable of being responsible.
I have used guns safely and responsibly since I was eight years old, and that was reinforced during my military service. Does that make me an expert? Not at all. However, it does make me a person who profoundly cares about guns in society.
Of course, as someone who served, I strongly believe in and protected Mr. Moon's right to say whatever he wants and to own the guns he wants. As long as he is responsible. And as I learned from our "cordial communications," he is a NRA certified range safety officer at the Franklin firing range and has an in-depth knowledge of current gun laws.
With his background, Mr. Moon and my dad probably would have gotten along great. But I'm not my dad. And I believe that contrary to Mr. Moon's position, there is room for additional legislation to make Americans safer. Nor do I subscribe to Mr. Moon's reiteration of recent NRA rhetoric that Ritalin and Paxil and anti-depressants are to blame for the spate of school shootings. These drugs are used globally and yet only the United States has this particular issue with school shootings. Hell, my wife is on Paxil to help with hot flashes and I don't fear for my life nor do the hundreds of thousands of husbands out there who's wives are taking the same thing. Additionally, I've worked with dozens of families with children on Ritalin and Adderall and none of them feared for their lives either.
So I and numerous others ARE capable of having "intelligent conversations" about firearms and their laws, whether Mr. Moon agrees or not. The fact is that I am and have been willing to talk to Mr. Moon or any others regarding topics that we disagree on. I don't misrepresent myself nor will I misrepresent others. But if Mr. Moon thinks I can't have a conversation regarding guns because I turned down his invitation to a shooting competition or because I don't own a handgun, he'd be mistaken. Both he and the NRA have a tendency to dismiss not just opinions but the informed opinions of people who disagree with the line they draw in the sand. And THAT closemindedness is what has shut down Washington, D.C. and any form of bipartisan action for too long.
Alan Vervaeke
Gilford
