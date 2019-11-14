To The Daily Sun,
ABC news apologizes for the fake news video of supposed exploding gunfire and bombing being committed by the Turkish military against Kurdish civilians in a Syrian border town. Except the alleged video of the atrocities was really a video from the Knob Creek Night Shoot 2017 — a gun show demonstration in Kentucky two years ago.
Recently, dozens of media news organizations were once again misquoting our President. They claimed he said the Kurds are “not our problem”. What he actually said was, “it’s not our border”. - Sharyl Attkisson, Full Measure show, 10/19/19.
Jesse Watters show, 10/18/19 — Ave. middle class family income rise under past three presidents, according to the Census Bureau. Bush: $400; Obama: $1,043; $5,003 after 2.5 years under Trump. $6,000 if you include the tax cut.
Under Trump S&P — up 30%; Dow — 34%; NASDAQ — 44% - Moody’s Analytics. Unemployment is down to 3.6%, a 50-year low. Unemployment is the lowest ever for blacks and Hispanics.
Yet Democrats scream that the country is dying under Trump. They are performing like screaming banshees with all their inane wailing and shrieking.
People are tired of the demeaning of a duly elected president, to the point of trying to oust him from office on fabrications. Remember Maxine Waters — impeach him now, right after Trump was elected. Madonna — “I’ve thought a lot about blowing up the White House”. The Shakespeare play where a Trump lookalike is decapitated. Democrat supporter shot Steve Scalise and wanted to shoot more Republicans at their softball game fundraiser. Democrat supporter beats up Rand Paul. Project Veritas undercover video — CNN field production supervisor, Gerald Sisnette — “This is a story that’s not gonna go away. Oh, the Ukraine thing? Or just Trump, in general? Trump in general. The only way this will go away is when he dies. Hopefully soon.” Talking to a CNN insider.
Everyone now knows who this so-called whistleblower is and he is attempting a partisan hit job because he is a left-wing, deep state hack trying to ignite a coup d’état. He is a CIA agent, a registered Democrat and supports a Democratic candidate. Everyone should be shocked that this could happen in this country, with the collusion of Democrats and CNN, ABC, CBS, NBC.
What people just witnessed during the Adam Schiff orchestrated hearing of false accusations was so very illuminating. The Democrats’ so-called star witness, with respect to the bogus Trump-Ukraine impeachment effort, literally set fire to the narrative of Adam and the Arrg-o-nuts. There ain’t nothing there. It is more suspect and ridiculous than the Russian collusion delusion hoax.
Liberal attorneys Jonathan Turley and Alan Dershowitz are flabbergasted that these baseless shenanigans have come this far. Trump will win in a landslide if the Democrats continue to act like deranged lunatics. Thank you, Adam “shifty” Schiff, you shiftless skunk of a political leader. This pretend emperor has no clothes and no heart.
Russ Wiles
Tilton
