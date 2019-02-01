To The Daily Sun,
I was waiting patiently this week to see if any of the leftist media that so enthusiastically jumped all over two "FAKE NEWS" stories last week were going to issue corrections/apologizes for their blunders, but of course they did not — for the most part. After Mr. Mueller himself dashed their hopes raised by the ever-unreliable Buzz Feed "fake news" story they merely issued lame excuses/spin and have pretty much done the same with the Catholic boys "fake news" story, too.
Now the spin is that a red "Make America Great Again" caps are supposed to be racist. Really? Are rational people actually supposed to believe that tired, worn out lie. Come on, every time the left gets caught with their collective foots in their mouths their first go-to response is to scream racism. Real racism is a terrible thing but the way the left throws the accusation around it has, in their hands, become a laughable joke.
Remember, two or three years ago it was supposed to be "racist" to refer to the city of Chicago's gun crime rate. Even when real facts are presented, real statistics, the left pretends they do not matter, only their false narratives and evil character assassinations matter. Saul Alinsky would be so proud!
This brings me to the amusing clarification printed here in The Sun on Friday that Bernadette Loesch feared her very obvious slanders against President Trump were not clear enough about who she was referring to. Let me be clear that the woman didn't invent these slanders, I don't believe she is intelligent enough to invent this nonsense or roundly informed enough to distinguish reality from propaganda put out for the gullible like her.
Still, she and it needs to be challenged. First, there is not one wit of evidence that the president is a racist. Enforcing federal immigration laws is not a racist act, it is in the job description of the presidency. If it effects one race, culture or ethnicity more then another it is because of facts that it is being abused by that segment of people, not their race.
Second there is not one wit of evidence the president has committed one act that could be associated with fascism — not one. I do not think most of those accusing him of that even know what fascism means, other then it's bad and that's all they need because they are blinded by hatred so they do not even care.
Third, there is not one wit of evidence the president colluded with Russia, unlike the mounds of evidence that Hillary and the DNC did. Our leftist media convince the gullible like Bernadette, who only accesses leftist media for her information without checking their facts, that the opposites are true.
President Trump has in fact, through pragmatic actions, restored our economy by lowering taxes and regulations on business and individuals, reduced unemployment, most dramatically among minority populations and brought industry back to this country after the former president, Obama, declared them gone forever. President Trump also has convinced NATO nations to pay up back dues and meet their obligations under the treaty requirements.
Through diplomatic efforts, the president has reduced tensions and provocations in Korea, gotten China to help in that area both things no president before Trump was able to do. For years Democrats have been against American military involvement in foreign wars and now that Trump wants to bring our troops back from some of those areas the left still has a problem. So it is clear nothing the president will or can do will ever meet the approval of haters on the left. They will continue their barrage of lies, smears and slanders because they have no answers to our nations problems and needs of our people. It is only power they demand without the slightest idea of what to do with it if they got it.
Socialism does not work, it has failed everywhere it has been tried. It failed in the USSR, Cuba, Venezuela, China, you name it. It doesn't work and can only exist where it can take money from outside sources. It is not a self-sustaining system.
Steve Earle
Gilford
