To The Daily Sun,
This is a letter I just sent to my congressional representatives:
We have reached a dangerous time in our country. The ever increasing presence of unaccountable social media has reached a fevered pitch. Our country is diverse in its people and the opinions held by those people.
The most disgustingly cowardly behavior is the degree to which people today can destroy other human beings with anonymous innuendo, gossip, falsehoods and outright lies without any consequences whatsoever. It really bothers me that our elected representatives in the House and Senate cannot be held accountable for anything they say while in the “sacred” halls of our government.
I listen to hearings, press conferences, etc., trying to learn about issues our country is facing. I am an educated, Christian woman and for me to believe what is being said it must be logical, it must employ common sense, the speaker must appear knowledgeable and it must at first glance appear to be truthful. I also watch the behavior of the speaker. The recent language and behavior I have witnessed in the past few weeks is barely logical with little common sense and very troubling.
To add to this, what is one to believe from the media or on the internet these days with all the anonymous sources, “in my opinion,” “if true,” reporting? It leaves you to rely on a few individuals who have proven to be right over the past years and who publish what appears knowledgeable with some degree of common sense.
These two bodies are the ultimate bully pulpits with no accountability, no sense of decency as they destroy each other and our country.
Information put forth anonymously and not known first hand or with some evidentiary material should not be considered in any fashion. We must stop this extremely dangerous behavior. I don’t have the luxury of putting out damaging information about any of you to get you out of office just because I believe it with my whole heart and it’s my “truth.” Why should you or any media have that ability? There is no such thing as “my truth;” there is only “the truth.” Cowards and bullies use “their truth” to destroy other people.
As my congressional representative now focuses on impeachment, what happens to the existential threat from guns, climate, health care, and trade agreements with our neighbors? You have a new crisis every week, yet nothing is done.
All I see in Washington is a political party who appears not to be able to do anything until they fix what happened in the 2016 election. A 2016 candidate who admonished the other for saying he might not accept the results of the election and who even today continues to bemoan and blame her loss on others.
I am asking for a ban on all gum and recommending walkers or assistants for all who work in the hallowed hall in Washington. It is apparent that chewing gum and walking is not an ability to be found there.
Althea Dunscombe
Center Harbor
