To The Daily Sun,
The paper's May 17 story titled (Parking idea generates heat) badly needs some context added. The basis for the story was the reaction several dozen Daily Sun "readers" posted in response to a story about a proposal to start charging for all-day parking in downtown Laconia. Nearly all of the caustic comments were negative.
Most of them had something else in common, too. It was obvious to even a causal reader that most of the respondents had either not read the story in question, or their reading comprehension was less that admirable.
To set the record straight: There is NO proposal to start charging for customer/client parking. What IS being proposed is to charge for ALL-DAY parking in city-owned spaces. And to begin enforcing parking regulations (including the 2-hour limit on customer parking) every working day of the year.
These two measures should result in an INCREASE in free parking available for customers of downtown businesses.
The underlying philosopy behind this proposed change is that downtown business owners need to take some responsibility for providing adequate parking for their employees. No where else in the city do employers get to assume the general taxpayer is on the hook for providing free parking for their workers.
That policy needs to change for downtown to prosper as something other than an office park.
Edward J. Engler
Mayor of Laconia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.