To The Daily Sun,
In response to Rhonda about the Laconia Post office not delivering flyers: While I live in Laconia, I can honestly say that, in my neighborhood, they do deliver fliers — but they deliver them a week late. So, for example, yesterday (12/12/19) we received fliers in the mail, and the fliers were for the sales on 12/6/19. So my wife was very excited to see that she MISSED the sale on steak tips at Shaws!
Our mail person is really nice but, obviously there is an issue at the post office.
Josh Hebert
Laconia
