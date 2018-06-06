To The Daily Sun,
I am writing to respond to the letters of William Lee, Jr. about his need for help with his addiction.
Mr. Lee, I don't know anything about the court referred addiction treatments you are being denied. But I do know there is a faith-based addiction recovery program that meets at the Belknap Jail. The program is called RU (Reformers Unanimous) They welcome anyone who wants to attend. You could find out when the next meeting is and go.
Mr. Lee, I ask you, I implore you to have an opened mind. I know from personal experience that Jesus Christ can and will help with anything. He can rectify situations that look hopeless to us. He's done it for me. He changes lives. That's the business He's in. You just have to place your trust in Him as your Savior.
You know you need a savior. You know your sin has led you to the place you're in, in your life. I'm not saying that to be judgmental. We're all sinners. I'm a sinner. Jesus died to pay for your sins. He already knows everything about you. He knows what you need. Better than you do. He knows how to help. He's just waiting to be asked.
You don't need perfect faith to start with. When you pray sincerely for his help and guidance, pray to increase your faith. If you really mean it, He will. As you pray, things will happen, both in you and around you, that will amaze you. As your prayers are answered, your faith will grow. As your faith grows, you will see Him working more and more in your life.
Give it a shot. What have you got to lose?
Hillarie Goldstein
Franklin
