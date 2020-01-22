To The Daily Sun,
Our Bills of Rights, in the federal and New Hampshire constitutions, contain precious protections of individuals and their natural rights, generally stated as prohibitions on what the government may or can do to an individual.
Among the most precious rights is the Fifth Amendment’s privilege against possible self-incrimination.
And a corollary to the basic Fifth Amendment right is the right that those who propounded the disputed questioning (or anyone else for that matter) cannot and must not make any negative inference against the person by virtue of the person’s invocation of their Fifth Amendment privilege.
There should be no negative inference — NONE.
These are fundamental rights, and the Jane Fonda of the Lakes Region, supposedly an experienced lawyer, should know better that to attempt to promulgate any negative inferences against Mike Sylvia for exercising his Constitutional rights.
Norm Silber
Member of The Florida Bar
& the New Hampshire Bar
Gilford
