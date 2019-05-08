To The Daily Sun,
I received notice that today’s Sun had a comment from Mr. Veverka on the Religion of Peace website.
I have to admit I do not read anything he writes because of his sarcastic and disrespectful comments when someone disagrees with anything he dislikes. He now has a new word to describe we who have a different view point (detestable) to go along with all the other sarcastic remarks which he uses regularly to insult others. That is his privilege.
I had to check his comments out since I believe he was referring to my letter since I am the only one that has called for Mr. Weeks to prove that those statistics that I provided were false.
He bashes the website with hate comments and bashes one of the contributors, Robert Spencer, to Jihad Watch, a website that daily presents accounts of terrorism, mostly in Europe and even the U.S.
If anyone has an open mind, check it out at https://www.jihadwatch.org and judge for yourself.
He then says, if I understand him correctly, that, in the real world, It is up to me to provide evidence. I say not true. I presented those as facts. And it is up to him to prove otherwise. He is the one challenging them. I don’t think he can prove otherwise.
I suppose he denies the Columbo, Sri Lanka, killings as false as reported on that site on April 21 — 253 killed, 800 injured, Religious extremists stage at eight suicide bomb attacks on churches and hotels on Easter morning, slaughtering over two-hundred and fifty. 2019.04.21 Sri Lanka Columbo 253 800.
I would like to ask him if he has read anything on the Religion of Peace website? In particular, under the headings (Home), (About), FAQ. There is also the heading Terror attacks that mentions the List, Sources and on American soil. Also under other headings, Islam (include human rights, women and other topics), Muhammed (his life), Koran (including a translation if you do not have one) and Contact. I could expand but you get the idea.
If you or others are interested and I am sure you, Mr. Veverka, are not, you can contact the editor (contact), Religion of Peace (https://www.thereligionofpeace.com) and ask specifics on anything on the site, as I have done several times.
If you or anyone else would like to really understand more about True Islam, be open-minded and read Religion of Peace for yourself. Then attend an “Ask a Muslim Anything” presentation and get his side of Islam, that is mostly half-truths, but truths nonetheless. Once you do that, you will find that there are two Islams — one peaceful and the other not so much; two Qurans in the same book — one peaceful and one not so much; and two Mohammeds — one peaceful and one not so much.
As of today, from the last 30 days, in case you are interested, 89 attacks in 24 countries, 621 killed and 1,220 injured. Since 9-11, 34,964.
I hope to expand on Mr. Azzi in a future letter.
Hal Graham
Sanbornton
