To The Daily Sun,
We live in a society where we are constantly surrounded by plastic, and 50% of the plastic that is produced is single-use. This type of plastic is only utilized once but lasts for several hundred years after it’s tossed. Annually there are more than eight million tons of plastic dumped into our oceans, according to PlasticOceans.org. This affects not only human well-being but animals, too. One in three marine mammals has been found entangled in litter in the ocean. To add to the effect plastic has on marine life, the production of plastic has a massive impact on our environment as well. It is predicted that, from now to 2050, there could be 56 gigatons of carbon released into the atmosphere from plastics production and incineration.
However, there are many simple solutions one can add to their everyday life to do their part. One plastic alternative is using items such as reusable water bottles, or reusable grocery bags. Putting a few reusable bags in your car is an easy way to ensure you always have them with you. In addition, recycling the used plastic is another way to give the material a second life, rather than putting it directly into the environment. Another alternative is trying to veer away from prepackaged meals. Some other options for containers are stainless steel lunch boxes, glass containers, and mason jars. Shopping at bulk food stores and bringing these types of containers also helps eliminate waste.
To conclude, there are several easy ways to help manage your personal plastic waste. Now it is just a matter of applying these efforts into day-to-day life. If everyone does their part, we will be able to make a big impact for our future generations to come.
Phoebe Hoag
Sandwich
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.