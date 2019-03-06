To The Daily Sun,
Dear Belmont voters:
I am a resident and taxpayer in Belmont and I have my own well and septic, however I can see the forest through the trees and the importance of supporting Article 2 on the Belmont town ballot.
Mr. Sturgeon suggests that the town should investigate a bedrock well; N.H. DES fact sheets note that the median yield from a bedrock well is 6.5 gallons per minute or 9,360 gallons per day. The town’s existing wells can produce in excel of 600,000 gallons per day. Even if this well he references can produce more than the median, it isn’t enough to sustain our needs and we would have to use the existing wells to supplement our usage.
The selectmen have stated that quantity is not our problem based on an analysis conducted by professionals; our issue is quality and while the state doesn’t regulate iron and manganese right now, nothing says that in the future they will not come under further scrutiny and Belmont will be faced with constructing a treatment plant without state funds.
The DES Fact Sheet goes on to say that; “the occurrence of iron, manganese, taste and odor in bedrock wells is approximately the same as in dug wells.” (Environmental Fact Sheet WD-DWGB-1-2 2010) The town has been granted a $1.5 million grant to construct this treatment plant along with a low interest loan for the balance of $1.6 million; there are more than 3.1 million reasons to support Article 2 so that future taxpayers and water users are not footing the bill for the cost of this project.
I urge you to support incumbent Jon Pike for Selectman; Jon has been a member of our community for most of his life, he’s been a businessman in town, and he has served many years in municipal government, he knows what our town needs and always has our best interests in mind.
I also urge you to support Michael LeClair and Ward Peterson, both incumbents running to continue serving on the Planning Board. Continuity and commitment are what we need for Belmont!
Recardo (Rick) Segalini
Belmont
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.