To The Daily Sun,
Who still reads Aesop’s Fables to their preschoolers? Apparently not Adam Shiff, based on his addresses to Congress and the nation. Ditto for most Democrats in the House and Senate and the many gullible opinion columnists and residents writing to this newspaper.
Perhaps it’s time they read about crying wolf once too often. They should also read some of Aesop’s tales about greed and negative outcomes for those attempting to take what is not theirs, as House Democrats attempt to disenfranchise voters from 60 percent of the nation’s states. They need to remember going to the same well far too many times will eventually run it dry.
Jim Raschilla
Alton Bay
