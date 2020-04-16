To The Daily Sun,
Please add my name to those who support Lakes Region General Hospital and its providers and many dedicated nurses, doctors, technicians and support staff. I had to rely on them for many years for taking care of my late husband when his medical problems became acute. I have needed them myself on occasion, the latest being in January. They came through for us. I have had wonderful care in LRGH, both as a patient and as a close family member.
We in the Lakes Region have rallied before to support certain institutions; surely we can do so to support our local health care system. Please help us save Lakes Region health care.
Thea Aloise
Gilford
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.