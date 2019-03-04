To The Daily Sun,
In 2018, Kent Rosberg suggested that submissions be limited to 250 words, as the weekly naysayer submissions were just "the same old" bovine effluent. In that spirit... gosh, it's like a scratched vinyl.
On behalf of the Earl Grey Party, the Duke of Earl once again has informed we humans of limited cognition that "so many converts to Islam get the idea... to commit mass murder." This time we are informed that "151,000 terror attacks in 26,000 countries killed 761,000,000 people ... in January." Well, maybe hyperbole! The point is that the Earl feels he has to submit his monthly unvetted statistics as if we humans don't comprehend his Islamophobia. We do have heilabolga! And to assume new converts are "commanded to commit mass murder" is ... Abdul-Jabbar, Feliyia Yeap, and Keith Ellison, no way!
Naysayers can choose to emulate Pamela Geller and Robert Spencer. Or one can cite "The servants of the Most Merciful are those who walk upon the earth in humility, and when the IGNORANT address them, they can say words of peace."(Quran 25:63), or "Authentic Islam and the proper reading of the Koran are opposed to every form of violence." (Pope Francis, "The Joy of the Gospel" 2013). Or appreciate that the ICNA distributed 1,000 food boxes to federal employees at Logan air terminal during the recent "deplorable" shut-down.
Fortunately we can always trust our kakistocrat to tell the truth: "An 'extremely credible source' has called my office and told me that @BarackObama's birth certificate is a fraud.(tweet: Donald Trump 4:23 PM 6 August 2012), which was paradoxically supported by "Remember, don't believe 'sources said' by the very dishonest media. If they don't name the sources, the sources don't exist."(tweet: Donald Trump 8:50 am 30 Sept. 2016). La la!
Frank M. Weeks
Gilmanton I.W.
