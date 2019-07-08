To The Daily Sun,
It's difficult to describe in words the amazing wave of support, volunteerism and patriotism that came together in Laconia on Saturday, July 6. Wallet Hub certainly had it right when they dubbed New Hampshire the most patriotic state in the country. What started out as a few guys thinking, "Hey, let's get a 50 or a 100 bikes to go up and pay respects to the seven folks killed in that tragic crash in Randolph," and snowballed into something nobody could have seen coming.
Estimates show there were between 2,500 and 3,500 motorcycles. Many of those motorcycles had passengers. So, let's give a conservative estimate of 5,000 people (just to ride) descending on the Broken Spoke in Laconia. There were about 200 volunteers and staff on hand as well. There were also several folks there to watch, greet and donate. Let's say 300 of those people. So we're at 5,500 just at the Broken Spoke. Then there were the supporters lining the road. From what I could see there were about 10,000 people along the route. Now we're at 15,500.
Did I mention that the EOC came in and worked. Third more there. Add police and fire. One hundred more there. Add the folks who donated camping sites (Alton American Legion, Tower Hill in Weirs and myriad private individuals come to mind). Shall we give 100 to them as well. Then the local officials in the North Country who came together to facilitate (another 50) So, where's my math at now... hmmm... it's too early. I'm going to guess 20,000 people actively participated and 40,000 passively participated (by being patient while stuck in traffic).
So 60,000 people altered or had their Saturday altered by this unbelievable show of support. Thank you New Hampshire. I'd start naming people, but I'd forget someone and feel bad. So, I'll just end with thank you New Hampshire. Those seven souls did not die in vain. Their legacy gave us a camaraderie that's been sorely needed. You, the seven of you, you brought us together and for that and for your amazing lives, we will always thank and remember you!
Hillary Seeger
Meredith
