To The Daily Sun,
I like your pledge to seek the truth and print it. For months now, Union Avenue, Messer Street, Court Street and others have been under construction. Traffic is interrupted, businesses suffer. I suggest that the “Sun” do an article to let the public know what is being done and what is the timetable.
I go through the intersection at Elm and Union almost every day. There is often work and 2 police personnel there. From the outside looking in, all this seems to be mismanaged.
Never mind that Mayor Engler might not like doing an article. I think the subject is ripe for some sunshine.
Gerald Guest
Laconia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.