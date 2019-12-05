To The Daily Sun,
RE: The “Laconia Daily Sun”. Vol. 20, No. 125; Wed., Dec. 3rd ’19 @ page 23 of 32. “Paying for public education keeps social security funded” by Gerald Brooks, of Meredith, N.H. wherein he wrote:
“The State of New Hampshire is responsible to fund education.” A question, where in the State’s constitution is that written, what article, what amendment? Answer: As indicated in the https://www.citizenscount.org/issues/chool-funding-constitutional-amendment website provided by this Brooks, it’s in the “PROS & CONS ‘FOR’ POSITION and at the very bottom of in column #1 of 2 and in Article 83 with the word: “cherish”. This from back in the Vol. 55 N.H. REPORTS 503 @ page 504, paragraph 1 of the Brentwood School District No. 2 case of 1875 where back then, the question was of WHO to subsidize? Answer: The poor man or child, of to tax the property of its more favored children. Nowadays it’s to subsidize ALL, but at the State level.
What “Gerald Brooks” leaves out is that of the Londonderry case of 2006 that Charlie Arlinghaus does mention in his paragraph #11 and on pages 8 + 9 of 19, of see page 9, paragraph #2 in particular: “Whatever the State identifies as comprising constitutional adequacy it must pay for. None of that financial obligation can be shifted to local school districts, regardless of their relative wealth or need.” No down-shifting!
Brooks then asks: “I might ask as well just where is the state to get the funding, as the state can’t print money?”
Answer is in the “LEGISLATIVE HISTORY” part of this “Citizens Count” web page, in that of HB686 in the House Education Committee, but which was ITL’d, for to increase the adequacy to $9,929 to meet the State Standards, that BTW the Charter Schools accomplish for $6,600 per year per student, pupil or child, of see the Ken Wyler chart on this in the Chapter 190 of 2017 Study Committee on Education Funding [http://gencourt.state.nh.us/statstudcomm/committees/1365/] that I’ve heard is going from a Committee to a Commission, of see the State Rep. Mel Myler excellent Minority Report on pages 12+13 of 110. See also the HB 686 and 709 in The House Finance Committee too. The prior has been sent to be on the “Consent” Calendar to ITL in January, but that the latter has been sent to be on the Regular Calendar to be voted on to hopefully amend to include what’s in HB678 is my suggestion for this $9,929 amount.
THEN to likewise amend: “HB1492” (2020) to NOT just include electronics to be taxed and the funds earmarked for education, BUT that when ALL property taxes for LOCAL Education be reduced by 3/4 currently going to the schools as unlawful, that of THERE-upon that event to THEN go up on the RSA Ch. 77-A:2 business tax, across the board for EVERY business in the state, to “offset” what they are currently paying in property taxes.
Joseph Haas
Gilmanton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.