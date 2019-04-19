To The Daily Sun,
Kudos to the LRGH team! Two weeks ago one little dog bite sent me on a journey right from Dr. Miller’s office straight to the OR. A whirlwind visit, but the staff at LRGH were amazing!
I wish I could thank each and every one personally. I can only remember one person specifically. When I arrived to the recovery room, my nurse said, “I want you to remember me. My name is Doug!” He was great!
From the registration to my discharge, everyone was very caring, kind, and professional. I am also an employee of LRGH and was so impressed with the care I received, I would recommend LRGH to anyone in need of care. A great big Thank You to Dr. Miller for his expertise and compassion. He and his team are professionalism at it’s best. Thank you all!
Gail Purinton
Moultonborough
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.