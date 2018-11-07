To The Daily Sun,
I voted because of and as a result of the following:
1) Christine Blasey-Ford
2) Pipe Bombs
3) Gun Violence
4) Trump’s Thousands of Lies
5) #METOO
6) Deaths From Gun Violence
7) Refugees Seeking Asylum
8) Families Separated at our Border
9) The Trillion Dollar Tax Cut for the Wealthy
10) Against Flake, Graham, Grassley, Kennedy, Mike Lee, and Collins
11) Stacey Abrams and Andrew Gillum
12) Against McConnell and Ryan
13) All of the protest marches which have been ignored or downplayed by the Trump White House with the exception of the racists neo-Nazi’s who marched and killed in Charlottesville, VA
14) Rush, Sean, Laura, Tucker and other faux news commentators
15) LGBTQ Rights
16) Steve King (R-IA)
17) Climate Change and Pollution
18) The Affordable Care Act (pre-existing conditions)
19) Stagnant Wages
20) Trump’s constant mantra of sowing the seeds of hatred
21) Ruling by Tweets
22) The Wall instead of Bridges
23) NATO
24) Sh*thole Countries
25) Golf
26) Alternate Facts
27) Giuliani, Conway, Huckabee-Sanders, Miller, Kelly, Sekulow
28) End the Rubber Stamp Congress
29) Absence of Checks and Balances
30) End the Corruption in Government
31) Enforce the Emoluments Clause
32) Ever Deteriorating Infrastructure
33) 66 political rallies but zero visits to our front-line troops
Bernadette Loesch
Laconia
