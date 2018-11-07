To The Daily Sun,

I voted because of and as a result of the following:

1) Christine Blasey-Ford

2) Pipe Bombs

3) Gun Violence

4) Trump’s Thousands of Lies

5) #METOO

6) Deaths From Gun Violence

7) Refugees Seeking Asylum

8) Families Separated at our Border

9) The Trillion Dollar Tax Cut for the Wealthy

10) Against Flake, Graham, Grassley, Kennedy, Mike Lee, and Collins

11) Stacey Abrams and Andrew Gillum

12) Against McConnell and Ryan

13) All of the protest marches which have been ignored or downplayed by the Trump White House with the exception of the racists neo-Nazi’s who marched and killed in Charlottesville, VA

14) Rush, Sean, Laura, Tucker and other faux news commentators

15) LGBTQ Rights

16) Steve King (R-IA)

17) Climate Change and Pollution

18) The Affordable Care Act (pre-existing conditions)

19) Stagnant Wages

20) Trump’s constant mantra of sowing the seeds of hatred

21) Ruling by Tweets

22) The Wall instead of Bridges

23) NATO

24) Sh*thole Countries

25) Golf

26) Alternate Facts

27) Giuliani, Conway, Huckabee-Sanders, Miller, Kelly, Sekulow

28) End the Rubber Stamp Congress

29) Absence of Checks and Balances

30) End the Corruption in Government

31) Enforce the Emoluments Clause

32) Ever Deteriorating Infrastructure

33) 66 political rallies but zero visits to our front-line troops

Bernadette Loesch

Laconia

Tags

(1) comment

Spellchecker67
Spellchecker67

Good job.....😊

Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.