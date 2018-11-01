To The Daily Sun,
Everyday, Trump lies. There is no caravan anywhere close to the border. In fact, they are a 1,000 miles away, on foot, and won't be reaching or even close to our border for months — this is purely a tactic to encourage fear and drive Republican voters to the polls.
The Republicans are desperate; take all the letters over and over again, written by the same men, week after week. Spreading the same scare tactics and false accusations that their Mien Fuherer Trump uses. They scream falsehoods about Democrats, denounce socialism, yada, yada. It's so transparent and, frankly, pathetic. Republicans are gerrymandering and suppressing the votes all over the nation. That's a truth. They can't win legally, so they use underhanded tactics, and cheat, by closing down polling stations in mostly Black communities and changing voter requirements.
Republicans, you are just digging yourselves deeper into Trump's hole of hate and false narrative, lies and rhetoric, iI's disgusting. If you are a woman, you need to vote. The recent Supreme Court appointee, Bret Kavanaugh, is a confirmed beer-drinking rapist who will be a judge on the Supreme Court for life, making decisions about your rights as woman, for years to come. You should be concerned.
If you have never voted, don't worry, I can help. Whatever town you live in, you will have a town office. You can register there or you can register on the same day at your polling place. Same day registration will require a driver's license, or a valid photo ID, and proof of residency like an electric bill, or cable bill — something that can prove you live where you do. People at the polls are friendly and helpful, unlike the men who write daily to this paper, every day, every week, (yawn). They would love it, if you don't vote, because white, misogynists, love being in power, they don't want you to have a voice, they want you to be submissive, beaten down, and quiet.
So do yourself and your daughters a favor, and go vote! The polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. all day long. Polling stations will vary from town-to-town. In Sanbornton, voting takes place at the Town Hall, and in Tilton, voting takes place at Winnisquam Middle School.
Please, if nothing else, empower yourselves on November 6! Your great grandmothers marched, and were spit on, beat on, and discouraged not to vote — by white angry men. The real mob is the mob of men who don't want to loose their grip of power to women. If you value your autonomy, and don't want to live under the thumb of a man, it's crucial that you vote this year — November 6 is a Tuesday. I look forward to seeing you there! Be strong, no man is in charge of your mind or your body. Show them that by voting! Good luck!
Jennifer Abbott
Sanbornton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.