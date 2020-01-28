To The Daily Sun,
It is the progressive elites who are morally bankrupt, not President Trump. Trump is a choir boy compared to Bill Clinton, who was the epitome of immorality. It was he, not Trump, who was a friend of Jeffrey Epstein. Bill and Hillary were also friends of Harvey Weinstein. Trump, not so much. The Clintons record of abuse towards women is sickening. Having those two corrupt individuals in the White House would have been a morally superior alternative? Surely you jest.
I support a president that does not support abortion on demand, up to the point of legalized infanticide. I support a president that does not want to stomp on our Judeo-Christian culture. I support a president who wants to stop involving us in endless wars and is fighting for free trade. I support a president who still believes that the words inscribed on the coins in our pockets are essential to the survival of this country: E. Pluribus Unum, Liberty, In God We Trust.
Real abuse of power occurred when the entire Obama and Clinton teams illegally spied on Trump’s campaign by filing false reports to obtain warrants in order to spy on Trump's team and leak stories against Trump to the Washington Post. Real abuse of power was also committed by the Biden family as has just been carefully researched and sourced in Peter Schweizer's new book, “Profiles in Corruption”.
From Nigerian Christians to Israel who understand it is Trump who has their back, and to the freedom fighters in Venezuela, Hong Kong, and Iran who are waving flags with pictures of Donald Trump. They all know it is he, not Angela Merkel, who just might help set them free. Merkel is too busy trying to limit free expression to be bothered with those who are expressing cries for freedom.
The Democrats do not want the people to select the president. They want a fair trial where Trump will be removed from office. Right, serial liar, Adam Schiff? It looks like the biggest scandal in our nation’s history will be the Democrats and the national leftwing media colluding to oust a sitting president, thereby subverting the will of the people. Who would have thought it could happen in the United States of America?
President Trump is tough, but I do worry about what the impact of three years of daily assaults have had on him. I pray for his safety and for the wellbeing of this sovereign nation, and its borders, language and culture.
Russ Wiles
Tilton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.