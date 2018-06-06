To The Daily Sun,
Can it be that we are about to start another election period? It must be so because the party locals are gearing up for the primary contests. The contests in question are for legislative seats only, although some governors must run as well.
Traditionally, the party in power loses seats during these contests because they have passed legislation not totally approved by the electorate or their lack of leadership is providing the minority an opportunity to replace them. When that happens, the president becomes what is described as a “lame duck.”
Lame ducks can minimize the effect by cooperating with the opposition party or they can choose to veto bills that come to his desk for signature. He can also exercise what is described as a “pocket veto.” The pocket veto is an attempt to keep his party's approval going into the next election cycle. Basically, what happens in the last two years of a lame duck president is things become very rancorous and very little legislation gets passed. As those two years pass, the spin doctors start building issues for both parties so that the up-coming presidential cycle can get into full swing months before necessary.
We have never had a president quite like this one so there is no predicting what his actions will be. Even discounting the Muller investigation, his leading by distraction is wearing thin the thread that connects him to those who elected him. Our allies are becoming very annoyed with his moves on trade. Tariffs are the last resort of one who lacks the skill to get or keep an alliance. Are we really seeing him b eating up on the Canadian efforts to be a good ally? Is the, oh so polite, premier gently suggesting a better way to deal with your friends? Whiskey and motorcycles are just a token response to a gross insult?
Maybe the president can send Rudy up to Toronto to explain Mr. Trump's “New York State of Mind.” Of course the president doesn't have time to do it; he'll be in Singapore giving away the store to his new pal, Kim. This trip had better get something more than photo op. If he gets his nose bumped, he can come back and throw another tantrum about his precious wall project.
His poor press secretary must have ulcers by now. I used to resent her. Now I pity her. It must be hard to put the party spin on a whirling dervish!
There will be more to come later as the summer heats up. I'm not talking about the temperature outside, so stay tuned.
Bill Dawson
Northfield
