To The Daily Sun,
Most letters to the editor are serious; however we need a little humor in our life.
AOC and the Democrats have told us that we have 10-12 years before climate change wipes us out. If you believe this, why did the Obama’s spend $15 million for a house on the ocean? Are they climate change deniers?
A former assistant secretary of state for Democracy, Human Rights and Labor under Barack Obama, revealed his belief that immigrants — both legal and illegal — are necessary to “mow our beautiful lawns.” Tom Russell, singer, made a song for Democrats called ‘Who’s Gonna Build Your Wall’. Song was released in 2007.
It is rumored that Pocahontas will give a speech on her experience of attending a PowWow.
Joe Biden stated that he would use a GPS to find New Hampshire. He believes it is close to Keene.
Bernie will discuss why he might buy a fourth home in Venezuela.
Not to be forgotten, Hillary will give a class on wine tasting in the forest of New Hampshire.
Beto is going way out and will discuss the art of cooking hamburgers.
Andrew Yang stated that on February 30, he would give $1,000 in cash to everyone. His new motto is “Free Cash Tomorrow."
How many of you are going to watch a seven-hour town meeting on Climate Change on CNN?
Some of the above statements are true; some were make up by me. Your mission is to identify which are true and which are false.
Jim Mayotte
Sanbornton
