To The Daily Sun,
Irma Robinson wants to bash the NRA? All police firearms training originates with the NRA. Mandatory NRA Hunter safety classes have reduced hunting accidents to a rarity. The NRA has been teaching children's safety since the '80s with its Eddie Eagle program.
The NRA has also spent 150 years fighting for minority gun rights. I am a life member. What have you done?
Thomas Bogan
Laconia
