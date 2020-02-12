To The Daily Sun,
Critical thinking, how many times have those on the left thrown that term around, trying to sound well-informed and intelligent? That term means nothing more than using reason and common sense to reach a conclusion based on factional information.
Left’s problem is they seldom use factual information when it conflicts with their agenda. Made-up narratives designed to fit suffice. Unfortunately, for America, our Main Stream Media (MSM) is only too willing to provide this kind of misinformation to promote leftist ideology. Still, though, they get caught in lies and are proven wrong more often then not, while dragging the gullible liberal along with them.
This brings me back to critical thinking. So why in the world do so many continue to read and listen to MSM after all these lies and misinformation it puts out? Just like to hear their own views echoed?
President Trump has been investigated more thoroughly and for longer than any president in American history and by more government and media agencies, and not one bit of legitimate evidence has been found against him. Still, on they go, and after the impeachment fails, it will be something else. The “resistance” lives on.
But resistance to what? Fighting drugs, violent crime, human trafficking? Nope, more like resistance to more jobs, lower taxes, rising wages, lowest unemployment in decades, and never-ending foreign wars. Just can’t make this stuff up; it’s what “resistance” costs us, and it’s what the Democrats are wasting their political capital on.
Commenting on Karyn Gattemann’s response to Bill Hemmel’s letter, “Setting the record straight”. It’s Karyn who set the record straight. Thank you, Karyn. No surprise Bill’s letter was titled as it was; the paper has had a perceptive slight left lean to it of late.
Election year? But then some MSM wouldn’t touch anything conservative-sounding, but LDS does print your letters and mine. We can thank Ed Engler for that policy; thank you, Ed.
I must also thank the editor for the heading he wrote on my letter “Most news sources rarely right, mine is beyond question.” Though I generally might agree, I never said that or wrote it in the letter in question. My letter was merely a critique on all those leftist sources. Really, I doubt the editor was trying to be anything but snarky, given that aforementioned left lean.
Michael Sweet, your apology is accepted and I bear no grudge. Takes an honorable man to do such publicly. Thank you.
Steve Earle
Gilford
