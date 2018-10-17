Am I the only one watching what is not being reported? It amazes me how the news has taken over many lives in the last few years. I have watched the mainstream media for decades to keep current on what is happening both domestically and overseas. What I recall is that it typically focused on the current events and for the most part was unbiased. That gradually changed, starting in the in the Bush administration when newscasters started providing their “opinions” on the news. It became more evident under the previous administration where everything that president Obama accomplished was reported as good for the country by most media outlets with the exception of FOX news. During that era, not only did they provide opinions on the news, they started omitting newsworthy items that were negative to that administration. In my opinion, over the last two years, we have reached the final phase where the news has become the news and the media determines what will be reported and how it will be reported.
I’ll give a few examples, referring back to letters I have written. I’ll start with what I will call the “seed” of distrust against the current president and that is the claim that he’s a racist. It started almost immediately after he assumed office. The media covered story after story about police murdering blacks at a disproportionate rate when compared to whites and president Trump supported them. I researched that last year and wrote this letter. https://www.laconiadailysun.com/opinion/letters/media-plays-huge-role-in-portraying-lies-about-black-crime/article_2dee1037-e77b-58b8-8337-79bd1e39b42a.html. Please reread it. The key point of that letter was to show the fact that blacks and whites are shot equally as often based on their respective crime rates.
The stories and claims have stopped because the high-profile cases closed with verdicts of justifiable homicide on all but one case that I’m aware of. Was that reported? No, the media has no intention of reporting that they jumped to conclusions, pushed a false narrative and it was debunked when the truth was brought forward in a court of law. The after-effects are still present with athletes taking a knee for “social justice” when it already exists. Black lives matters coverage has all but stopped because police are not and never have been racists.
A second is that president Trump colluded with the Russians to steal the last election. That accusation dogged the president for over a year and abruptly stopped after the IG report was released by Mr. Horowitz on the Clinton e-mail scandal. I wrote 3 letters on that topic and here is the last one: https://www.laconiadailysun.com/opinion/letters_to_editor/no-american-has-been-indicted-for-collusion-with-russia/article_4f99d44c-b150-11e8-bc2e-dbf8d11800a2.html.
After literally a year of one breaking news story after another by the left-leaning media, no charges have been filed and the initiators of the Russian collusion accusations are under investigation for lying to investigators and violating FBI and DOJ policy. Is any of that reported by the left-leaning media? Again, the answer is no. Had it not been for FOX news, I doubt anyone would be aware of that scandal and the left continues to provide cover for those individuals by reporting nothing.
The last item is the economy. The left-leaning media has touted how President Obama “saved” the economy after being elected in 2008. Somehow, they just ignore the fact that over his 8 years in office the National debt doubled from $10 Trillion dollars to $20 Trillion dollars and the Work Force Participation Rate decreased more than under any other president since 1948 when records started being maintained. I have written at least a dozen letters referencing source data with zero rebuttals, pointing out how the media has overstated president Obama’s economic numbers and understated or just ignored president Trump's economic accomplishments.
With the midterm elections a month away, a booming economy, low unemployment, record stock market numbers, North Korea in negotiations for denuclearization, “fair” trade deals, more NATO countries promising increased funding and progress on a border wall, none are covered by the mainstream media. Instead it is replaced by a partisan battle on a Supreme court nomination. I try and step back from the “news of the moment” and see it for what it is, which is a distraction. If the elections were based on economic accomplishments and rule of law, in my opinion, there would be a red wave in November. So, the left-biased media follows what I wrote in a previous letter.
“Left biased media sources are moderately to strongly biased toward liberal causes through story selection and/or political affiliation. They may utilize strong words (wording that attempts to influence an audience by appealing to emotion of stereotypes), publish misleading reports and omit reporting of information that may damage liberal causes. Some sources in the category may be untrustworthy.”
And all have been deployed. I’ll close this letter restating my opening line. Am I the only one watching what is not being reported? There are a lot of good things happening economically in the country but you wouldn’t know it if you watched the news. I ask everyone to stop and look around. The country is doing just fine but our government is in crisis and the media is feeding the dysfunction.
I gave three examples above where I think the left got it wrong and there are others. When personal attacks are used as opposed to objective facts, we are going down the wrong path. I for one don’t want to go there and will vote in November. If you want a country you can be proud of I recommend you do the same. God bless you and God bless America.
Bruce Jenket
Moultonborough
