To The Daily Sun,
Dear Village Light People,
While I’ve always appreciated the efforts made by both volunteer and paid staff to light up Laconia, in my opinion it never rose to the level of the Currier & Ives look of Meredith village ... until now.
While none of us pine to leave work in the dark, the upside is the current view across the city’s main intersection. With Melcher & Prescott festooned in color-coordinated wreaths, an updated hotel in subtle but effective lighting, Stewart Park lit up like never before, Fit Focus and Sawyer’s backlit in rainbow hues, there lies a stunning sight. Add catching Alan Jackson’s tune, “Let It Be Christmas,” and one holds the cocktail of choice at this challenging time of year.
Laconia has never looked more beautiful. Let’s be grateful for this gift and extend peace and joy to one another.
Claire L. Hebert-Dow
Laconia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.