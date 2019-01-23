To The Daily Sun,
Things are not calm or cool with the King of Gilmanton. The battle over the King's directives continues. Recently the King and the head of the Knights met and agreed to a cooling off period. The King knew that the Knights would honor it. The King and Bishop planned not to honor it!
The King and the Bishop decided to attack. In a meeting in the Great Hall on Dec. 28, the King and the Bishop took the Knights' means of trading away — their portable promissory note, credit card. This coin left with vendors to be paid by the King was used for hay, grain, armor, etc.
In another bold move, the King, with the support of the Bishop, has asked the Kingdom's peasants to be taxed in the amount of 220,000 gold coins in this year of our lord. The King and the Bishop two years ago spent 96,000 gold coins on barristers; this includes the 30,000 paid to the Bishop. This past year, running low on cash for barristers, the King and the Bishop took 72,000 from a Knight's salary and spent it on barristers. The total spent on the King's directives has exceeded 100,000 gold coins to barristers.
At this meeting in the Great Hall the King and the Bishop made a decision to transfer all files, meaning some of the barristers are no longer working for the King, and go with a new barrister. A new perspective, the King and Bishop thought!
In a meeting in the Great Hall on January 14, the King surveyed the proposed budget for the Kingdom. The Budget Committee had placed merit raises for the Knights. Angry at this, the King placed the Knights' merit raises in the King's favorite account, barristers. Why should the Knights receive merit raises — they continue to disobey the King?
The King and the Bishop are running out of time. The election in March is looming. The King and the Bishop have done everything they could think of to crush the remaining three Knights: taken the salary of a Knight to pay for barristers, taken away their horses used for details in other Kingdoms, taken away their credit card, taken away their merit raises.
The Knights are a good and honorable lot, and they look forward to the day when their two missing Knights are replaced and they can protect the Kingdom as the peasant's had wanted.
Don Guarino
Gilmanton
