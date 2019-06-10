To The Daily Sun,
From 1946 to 1980 most houses in the 'civilized' world were built using asbestos. Because it was cheap and easily available.
Other materials could have been used without any sacrifice in product integrity or heat resistance, but instead the asbestos industry peddled asbestos as a ”magic mineral.” Their sales and marketing departments worked hard at creating a significant demand for the material, without advising of the dangers.
But there were serious dangers.
What the industry knew but deliberately chose to cover up was that prolonged inhalation of asbestos fibers cause serious and fatal diseases including lung cancer, asbestosis and mesothelioma. Over time, accumulated asbestos fibers scar the lungs, creating a hard and inflexible scar tissue preventing the lungs from working properly. As a result, thousands of people have been injured and killed as a result of these exposures.
Even today, asbestos continues to be an ongoing concern for manufacturers, insurers and for many people living or working indoors. Most people of my age and older living in this ‘civilized’ world have had some asbestos exposure.
Sadly, it was unnecessary and could have been avoided.
Remediation is now costly and it will still take decades to remove asbestos from society.
All this seems obvious now and yet when scientists first exposed the dangers of asbestos, guess what? Their claims were violently opposed, largely due to the implications it would have had for business and the economy.
The first case of asbestos-related disease was detected in 1899. Yes, in 1899.
And yet it wasn’t until 1999 that effective risk reduction action was taken. The EU banned it in 2005.
What happened with asbestos has happened repeatedly across many industries including lead, plastics, global warming and a long list of other toxic materials.
Guess what? It’s happening today with EMFs. But EMFs aren't just any other toxin. They're what I call the mother of all toxins. And they are growing at an exponential rate.
Just like the asbestos industry before them, the telecoms industry and the utilities are actively and massively working behind the scenes to skew the science. They are busy manufacturing and magnifying scientific uncertainty and influencing policy. Because here’s the thing; the cause and effect relationship between EMFs and disease is supposedly not 100 percent established.
The main battleground is cancer.
The industry is spending gazillions pointing out that there is no irrefutable proof between EMF exposures, particularly cell phone radiation, and cancer. Fortunately for them, they’ve got time on their side because of something called ‘latency period’. As scientist Dr. Martin Blank explains, “cancers do not form overnight”. In almost all cases cancerous tumors take many years to form and metastasize.
But the EMF question can’t be boiled down to "do cell phones cause cancer?" That’s exactly how the industry wants you to think. Because the cancer question aside, there are health issues where the science is overwhelming, particularly with regard to male infertility and pregnancy.
And yet even this is playing into their hands. Because the real question is, what irrefutable proof is there that EMFs are safe?
It's for them to provide the proof not us. But unfortunately, ever since electricity was introduced at the turn of the last century, ever since cell phones were allowed to be introduced without any pre-market testing, they've got their foot in the door.
So if you’re waiting for irrefutable cast iron proof that cell phones, smart meters, cordless phones, WiFi, dirty electricity and even just plain old electricity is dangerous, you’re in for a long, long wait.
John Haven
Moultonborough
