To The Daily Sun,
We live on Franklin Street in Lakeport and are so fortunate to have Jim Belair as our mail carrier. Jim walks approximately 10 miles every day and delivers all of our mail promptly and correctly, six days a week. I'm not familiar with his entire delivery route, but I have seen him on the Lakeport end of Union Avenue and I do know that he also delivers on Washington Street and Chapin Terrace. If you live on his route and haven't done so already, please take a minute to thank Jim for his commitment to providing us with great service during this holiday season, and all year round.
On the other hand, our daughter lives three streets away from us on Belvidere Street. Her mail delivery is sporadic at best. Packages frequently are not delivered on the designated delivery date and she is lucky to get mail two or three times a week. Often she receives a notice that her mail carrier was unable to deliver due to her entry or mailbox being inaccessible, which is most certainly not the case. Wouldn't it take less time to deliver these packages than it does to do the paperwork to mark them as undeliverable? I would also expect that the information on packages that were not able to be delivered would be available to the management staff at Laconia Post Office and they could actually to go a spot check to see if these conditions did actually exist.
So, "Thank You, Jim, your dedication to your job is commendable and so much appreciated".
Linda Peary
Laconia
That was a nice letter 😉
