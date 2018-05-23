To The Daily Sun,
On May 5, 1984, then-President Ronald Reagan issued Proclamation 5187-National Correctional Officers’ Week, in which he called upon officials of state and local governments and the people of the United States to observe this week with appropriate ceremonies and activities, to recognize the contributions of correctional officers to our nation. I would like to extend my sincere gratitude to all of the local businesses honoring this tradition by reaching out and showing support for the Belknap County Department of Corrections staff.
Thank you to the following: Goody Good Donuts, Burrito Me, Fratello’s, Guisippe’s, Gilford Shaw’s, Keefe Group, Securus Technologies, Charm Tex, Granite State Baptist Church, Laconia Dairy Queen and Bank of NH Pavilion. Your kindness and generosity meant a great deal to our employees! Please know the correctional staff of Belknap County are proud to be serving you.
Sergeant Patrick O’Reilly
Belknap County Department of Corrections
Laconia
