If the loud, socialist, soak-the-rich policies of Elizabeth Warren will solve all that’s wrong in America, both she and the Democrats need to explain the total economic and social disaster the state of California is. The states run by “Warren-like” robot political wonks from top to bottom by Democrats, for Democrats praying at the feet of the socialism gods.
Democrats scream their hate for capitalism. They say it creates an unequal ending that produces great differences in outcomes and living standards that’s unacceptable. Is that not the their claim?
Given the high-decibel political hysteria and hyperbole, we owe it to ourselves as voters to look closely at California’s results. After all, California is the socialist capital of America. This is what Democrats want for the entire country.
California’s the endgame where the socialist agenda Elizabeth Warren espouses ends. It’s the canary in the coal mine for voters. It’s the state with the most homeless people of any in all of America. It’s the state with the most people on welfare in America. The state with the greatest wealth inequality between the top 25% and bottom 25% of any state in America. It’s the state with the greenest electricity and the most expensive electricity in all of America. Californians pay twice the cost of electricity their neighbors in Oregon do. Even worse, millions of California residents now endure the pain of intentional electricity blackouts. Population is leaving California with good reason, no matter the sunshine. California has the most subsidy handouts of any in America, all aimed to hide and obfuscate the real cost of goods and services, including electricity. It’s the state with the highest housing costs of any in all of America. The state where millionaire “Hollywood celebrity Democrats” live in million-dollar mansions next door to cardboard cities of homeless living in squalor, many drug-addicted defecating and urinating on the streets in public view. The state where dog poops are kept track of on colored pin maps so owners can be warned but human poopers are ignored. The state where a $100,000 income (let alone $15 an hour) in most cities hardly supplies a living wage. The state where typhus outbreaks are reported from rat infestations around people living lives of poverty and despair. The state that goes soft on drugs, drug addicts, crime and criminals. Steal near a thousand dollars, you’ll hardly get a parking ticket like punishment.
If you’re SO STUPID to think the policies of Elizabeth Warren, wrapped in California’s nanny state, run everything, micromanage everything, license everything, approve everything and subsidize everything socialism model will solve all that ails America, this country has, indeed, wasted trillions in education, only to produce people unable to think or reason.
Wake up, America, before its too late! We’ll need a wall. Not to keep people out, but in.
Tony Boutin
Gilford
