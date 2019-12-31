To The Daily Sun,
In The Week magazine, 22 November 2019, there was an article, “Scientists underestimated climate change.” Two weeks later, same magazine, “The world isn’t coming to an end.” Then, a week later: “The ‘bleak’ outlook on climate change.”
The “bleak” in quotes made me think that this article was going to reinforce the one of a week earlier. But it didn’t. The article in the issue of 13 December reinforced the first article, and quoted the latest Emissions Gap Report, so I Googled that.
In so doing, I learned that UNEP is the United Nations Environment Programme, and that GtCO2e stands for gigatonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent. I wouldn’t call the report hysterical, but it’s kinda scary. But only 97% of scientists agree that there is global warming and that we are causing it.
Then I Googled Global Warming Hoax. That was interesting too. And even scarier.
Dick Devens
Center Sandwich
