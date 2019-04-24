To The Daily Sun,
I want to thank the lady, the older couple who gave me his jacket to keep me warm and the young man who came to my aid in front of my house. I was choking.
I also want to thank the ambulance drivers and the emergency staff at the LRGH. Everyone was so kind and concerned. God bless you.
I especially want to thank the lady who prayed to St. Anthony to take care of me. God bless you.
Pat Perry
Laconia
