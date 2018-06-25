To The Daily Sun,
We would like to send a huge thank you for the entire team at the Southwick School. As a parent with a child with a disability, sending them off to school can be a scary experience. But over the past three years, my daughter and our family has had an incredible experience with the team at the Southwick School. Their caring dedication and passion has been a true blessing. Our daughter has grown not only educationally but into a young lady with a smile and a high level of confidence.
Thank you for being the best, a parent could ever ask for. You will be truly missed as Miss Kaitlyn moves to the middle school.
The Hilbrunner Family
Sanbornton
