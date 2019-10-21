To The Daily Sun,
The Santa Fund of the Greater Lakes Region is gearing up for our winter outerwear distribution, to be held Oct. 22-23 from 4 to 7 p.m. at our office at 280 South Main Street.
We would like to take this opportunity to thank a few of our community partners that support our efforts. First of all we would like to thank Jeff and Katie Pierson and Foley Oil for allowing us to use the space on South Main Street for our distribution. This is key to our success and it is a convenient location to the audience we serve. Al Miltner and Bootleggers have partnered with us for many years to provide high-quality boots for our distribution, as well as donating to our many fundraisers. We love that we can provide warm boots for our children.
A special thank-you to the many individuals and organizations that donate hand-knitted hats, scarves and mittens to give out. They are Barbara Luther, Sandy Brailler and Stitches of Love, Marilyn Fowler, Susan Hale, Bernie Parent, Kelly Leonard, and Jen Cleary.
Thank you to the Laconia community for donating to the Lakes Region Children’s Auction where we apply and receive funding to help us accomplish our mission.
Janet Brough
Member, Santa Fund Board of Directors
Laconia
