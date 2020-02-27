To The Daily Sun,
This note is a sincere thank you to a young woman and her son who appreciated my husband's military service.
Sunday we were enjoying breakfast at Friendly's in Concord when this family came over to shake my husband's hand, a proud 26-year Navy veteran.
When it came time to pay our bill, our server informed us that this woman had paid our charges.
We never learned her name, but we want her to how grateful we are for her kindness.
Lorraine and John Scott
Trudy's Thrift Shop
Alton
