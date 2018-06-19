To The Daily Sun,
I wanted to take a moment to give a huge THANK YOU! to Laconia. The residents spoke their mind. Others also spoke their mind. The City Council received dozens of letters, emails and phone calls. The Daily Sun printed numbers of letters from concerned citizens. THANK YOU to everyone who has supported the Laconia Fire Department through all of this. It means a lot. More importantly, it just reinforces to us that we are doing an absolute great job for our community.
Laconia, we are you. We always have been.
It doesn’t matter how busy we are, or how many calls we do today. It doesn’t matter how many hours we spent training or how many inspections we had to reschedule. If we’re in the middle of a truck-check or station project, guess what happens when you call 9-1-1? We drop everything, and you have now become our #1 priority.
We would never ask for thanks, and we would never expect it. But, when one of our citizens tells us how glad they were that the Fire Department was there for them — well, we all wear that as a badge of pride!
Again, thank you Laconia! YOU are the reason we’re here! YOU are why we all show up, every day, and YOU are who we serve!
Jason Griffin, President
Laconia Professional Firefighters
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.