To The Daily Sun,
I just wanted to recognize the three firefighters who came to my house in response to my call regarding an unusual smell of fumes in the air. Tuesday morning, I smelled fumes resembling car exhaust in my house. However, since there were no cars running in my garage or immediate area, I subsequently contacted the Laconia Fire Department for assistance.
In short order, I was visited by three members of the LFD, who inspected my house to determine if there were immediate safety issues that needed to be addressed. After a thorough walkthrough of my house and using a meter to analyze the air, it was determined there were no issues and the smell could have been caused by a house cleaner or possible fumes from an overflow from my propane tank that had been filled one day earlier.
After doing their job and finding no issues, my concern had dissipated as quickly as the unusual smell.
Whether it is savings lives from a burning building or assisting a resident with a simple safety concern, such as mine, I want to note the Laconia Fire Department is appreciated. Thank you, Don Pickowicz, Mark Bitetto and Lisa Baldini!
W. Stephen Loughlin
Laconia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.