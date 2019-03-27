To The Daily Sun,
On behalf of the Board of Directors and the membership of the Meredith Area Chamber of Commerce I would like to thank Hart’s Restaurant and Moulton Farm for sponsoring the recently held “March Into Spring Event,” which brought representatives of area non-profits together an afternoon of fellowship and networking. It was impressive to see so many service organization members attending and to learn about the many contributions they make to the betterment of our area.
The Meredith Area Chamber of Commerce is appreciative of their work.
Susan Cerutti, Executive Director
Meredith Area Chamber of Commerce
