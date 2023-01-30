To The Daily Sun,

The Board of Directors of the Lakes Region Santa Fund would like to thank the following contributors for their generous donations to our program this holiday season:

Foley Oil, Bootleggers, Vista Foods, Meredith Village Savings Bank, Lakes Region Rotary, Mix 94.1 Cash n Cans, Heart and Hands Thrift Shop (Trinity Episcopal Church), Lakes Region Children's Auction, Yarn Angels (Congregational Church), FW Webb, Lisa Cornish, Employees of Laconia Public Library, Crowther Family, Liberty Hill Tree Farm, Stuart Clinton, Sherry Bunker, LRGH Nursery Guild, Lorraine Hancock (in memory of Carolyn Bednarek), Elizabeth Brothers, Kimberly Martin, Blanche Ilmonen, Honorable James Carroll, Leon Smith, Michele Angers, Pleasant Street School Kindergartener students, Paul and Debbie Cotton, Linda Keith, Alan and Mary Atwood, Jeff and Katie Pierson, Dan Foley, Interlakes High School Interact Club, and Jason and Izzy McKinney Giving Fun.

